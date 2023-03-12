Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in February

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the February 13th total of 37,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Greenridge Global reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,169. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions

About Staffing 360 Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STAF Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services and the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

