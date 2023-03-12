Starname (IOV) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.25 Million

Starname (IOV) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, Starname has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Starname has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $4,131.30 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starname alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00437055 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,491.57 or 0.29542037 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The official website for Starname is starname.me. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.