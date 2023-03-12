State Street Corp Acquires 32,887 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,876,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,887 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.71% of Sysco worth $1,688,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 660.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after buying an additional 1,193,800 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 27.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,437,000 after buying an additional 1,111,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after buying an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 95.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,165,000 after buying an additional 803,346 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY opened at $73.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

