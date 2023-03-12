State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,604 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,608,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.6% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 28,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,539,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $7,623,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI opened at $261.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

