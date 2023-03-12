State Street Corp Buys 755,625 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Diamondback Energy worth $1,388,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.65.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $135.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

