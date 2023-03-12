State Street Corp Cuts Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,431,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,231 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.95% of Kroger worth $1,550,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 9.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Insider Activity

Kroger Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,414 shares of company stock worth $4,941,689 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.92.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

