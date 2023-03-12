State Street Corp Has $1.29 Billion Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,188,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.24% of Invitation Homes worth $1,287,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 190.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.63. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.