State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.93% of Autodesk worth $1,583,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 126.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,152,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $194.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.78.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $746,462. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

