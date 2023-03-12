State Street Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,013,879 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,260,022 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,749,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 28,321 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,915 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,023 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 116,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $49,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

