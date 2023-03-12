State Street Corp Purchases 107,263 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,263 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,489,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

Paychex Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $107.83 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

