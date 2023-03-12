State Street Corp Raises Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,954,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,740 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.74% of TE Connectivity worth $1,319,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

TE Connectivity Price Performance

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $124.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

