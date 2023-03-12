Status Market Cap Tops $93.28 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market cap of $93.28 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00035298 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00021977 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004607 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00229074 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,983.05 or 1.00043770 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,970,966,745 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,970,966,745.37048 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02320878 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $2,708,018.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

