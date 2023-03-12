Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Separately, Raymond James lowered Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
NYSE:SCM opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $272.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.22.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.
