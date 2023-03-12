STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Short Interest Down 17.7% in February

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on STM. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4,817.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,577,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,890. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Articles

