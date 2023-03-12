StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE AUMN opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.86. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

