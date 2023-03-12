StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Oxbridge Re Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.36. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.
Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
