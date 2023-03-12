StockNews.com Lowers NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised NetEase from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.42. NetEase has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NetEase by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 549.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.