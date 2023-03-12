StockNews.com Upgrades CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CDNA. Raymond James cut CareDx from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CareDx from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum cut CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut CareDx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $511.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16. CareDx has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $41.50.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $44,765.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 540,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,585,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $44,765.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 540,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,585,252.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,737 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,314.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,888 shares of company stock valued at $492,669. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,188,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,607,000 after purchasing an additional 401,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,214,000 after buying an additional 80,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CareDx by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,267,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,277,000 after purchasing an additional 69,679 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,003,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after buying an additional 914,713 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

