Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Short Interest Down 55.6% in February

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Stolt-Nielsen Price Performance

Stolt-Nielsen stock remained flat at $30.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. Stolt-Nielsen has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $30.73.

About Stolt-Nielsen

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. is a holding company engaged in the provision of integrated transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk liquid products. It operates through the following segments: Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals, Stolt Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Corporate and Other.

