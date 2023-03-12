Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Short Interest Down 55.6% in February

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Stolt-Nielsen Price Performance
Stolt-Nielsen stock remained flat at $30.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. Stolt-Nielsen has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $30.73.
About Stolt-Nielsen
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stolt-Nielsen (SOIEF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Stolt-Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stolt-Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.