Strike (STRK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26.38 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Strike token can now be bought for about $12.75 or 0.00059485 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Strike has a market cap of $46.08 million and $26.38 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00435349 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,336.54 or 0.29493528 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Strike

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,613,484 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

