Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Update

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Studio City International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Price Performance

MSC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,383. Studio City International has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

