Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Update

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 255.4% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Subaru by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Subaru in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Subaru by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter.

Subaru Price Performance

Shares of Subaru stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 55,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,724. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.62. Subaru has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Subaru

FUJHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Subaru from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes, and aerospace-related machineries and components.

