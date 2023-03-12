Suku Price Tops $0.0768 on Major Exchanges (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. Suku has a total market capitalization of $13.70 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Suku has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Suku token can now be purchased for $0.0768 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Suku alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00437055 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,491.57 or 0.29542037 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Suku Profile

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.