Summit Financial LLC Buys 1,455 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in NIKE by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $117.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.81 and its 200-day moving average is $109.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

