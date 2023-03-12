Summit Financial LLC Has $556,000 Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Summit Financial LLC cut its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $111,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,007.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,007.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $97,266.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,257.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,633 shares of company stock worth $923,333 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everi stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.39. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.55 million. Everi had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

