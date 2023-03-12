Summit Financial LLC Invests $225,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000. WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Down 11.7 %

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,671,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,671,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 728,106 shares of company stock valued at $58,067,403 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $58.70 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $93.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

