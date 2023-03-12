Summit Financial LLC Invests $456,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $87.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $109.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

