Summit Financial LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 9,108,697 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL opened at $87.79 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

