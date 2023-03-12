Summit Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KBC Securities downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised ASML to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of ASML stock opened at $601.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $237.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $640.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.11. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $714.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

See Also

