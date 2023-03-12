Summit Financial LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,006,000 after buying an additional 413,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,689,000 after purchasing an additional 119,781 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after buying an additional 999,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,316,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,382,000 after buying an additional 54,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.5 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $141.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.59 and its 200-day moving average is $122.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $145.94.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.