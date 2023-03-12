Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.62

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.62 and traded as high as $12.98. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 42,513 shares traded.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1393 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

