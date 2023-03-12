Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Short Interest Update

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFMGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 354,100 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 426,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunshine Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBFM. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sunshine Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33,898 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunshine Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBFM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,458. Sunshine Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. It is also involved in the development and commercialization of science-based nutritional supplements. Its products include treatment for Coronavirus infections and anticancer drugs. The company was founded on August 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

