Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Update

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 135.8% from the February 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Up 1.1 %

STBFY stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.18. 32,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,604. Suntory Beverage & Food has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

