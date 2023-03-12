Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Up 19.2% in February

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Sunworks Stock Performance
NASDAQ SUNW traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 878,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,429. Sunworks has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Sunworks in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Sunworks
About Sunworks
Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunworks (SUNW)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.