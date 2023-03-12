Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Up 19.2% in February

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Sunworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SUNW traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 878,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,429. Sunworks has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Sunworks in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunworks

About Sunworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunworks by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 96,467 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sunworks by 513.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 55,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 50,197.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects.

