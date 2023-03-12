Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Update

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 622,400 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 776,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUUIF. TD Securities cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

Superior Plus Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SUUIF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $8.01. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,311. Superior Plus has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $9.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution, and fixed price energy services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

