Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STRE remained flat at $10.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,600. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the technology sector focused on internet, consumer, media, and similar businesses.

