Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2023

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STREGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STRE remained flat at $10.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,600. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III

(Get Rating)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the technology sector focused on internet, consumer, media, and similar businesses.

