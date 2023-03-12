SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (SSSSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SSSSL opened at $23.85 on Friday. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80.

