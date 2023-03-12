Sutter Gold Mining’s (SGM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Sutter Gold Mining’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

SGM stock opened at C$0.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. Sutter Gold Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.03.

About Sutter Gold Mining

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

