Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.80

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.80 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 10.26 ($0.12). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 10.48 ($0.13), with a volume of 279,653 shares.

Synairgen Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of £21.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.82 and a beta of -2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.76.

About Synairgen

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and LOXL2 inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) disease.

