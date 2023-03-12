T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.99 and last traded at $23.04. Approximately 255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock. Tcwp LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC owned 4.84% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

