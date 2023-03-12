Talis Biomedical (TLIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th.

Talis Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLIS opened at $0.57 on Friday. Talis Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

Institutional Trading of Talis Biomedical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Talis Biomedical by 36.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 256,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68,126 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Talis Biomedical by 549.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91,167 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the second quarter worth about $164,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

