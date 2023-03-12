Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,068,500 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the February 13th total of 4,194,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TNEYF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.90. 45,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,723. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.