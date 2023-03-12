Tangible Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,285.45 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $73.03 million and $1,285.45 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded up 134% against the dollar. One Tangible token can now be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00010874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00434395 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,043.34 or 0.29362226 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Tangible

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.28806649 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,843.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

