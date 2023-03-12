Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,512 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of Target worth $163,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $158.18 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.82. The company has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

