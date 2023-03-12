Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $735.06

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 735.06 ($8.84) and traded as high as GBX 798.02 ($9.60). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 789.20 ($9.49), with a volume of 659,704 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TATE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 800 ($9.62) to GBX 810 ($9.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($11.72) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 940 ($11.30) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 890 ($10.70) to GBX 970 ($11.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 909 ($10.93).

The company has a market cap of £3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4,642.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 774.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 734.80.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

