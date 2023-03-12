TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Position Raised by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

TC Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TRP stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 458.62%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

