TD Securities Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$34.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FM. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.10.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

FM opened at C$27.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

About First Quantum Minerals

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

