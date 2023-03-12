Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the February 13th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tecan Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TCHBF remained flat at $390.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tecan Group has a 1-year low of $390.92 and a 1-year high of $446.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $424.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.87.

About Tecan Group

Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.

