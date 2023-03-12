Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Short Interest Up 474.6% in February

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 474.6% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tech and Energy Transition Price Performance

Tech and Energy Transition stock remained flat at $10.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,944. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. Tech and Energy Transition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tech and Energy Transition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,408,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 180.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 647,121 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,193,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,930,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 98.8% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 670,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 333,163 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tech and Energy Transition Company Profile

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.