Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS TLTZY remained flat at $4.64 on Friday. 58 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,911. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $695.62 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

